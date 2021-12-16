Janet F. Battaglino, 65, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Meadville, Pa., to the late Harold and Ruth Shockovsky Hershelman.
Battaglino retired from work for the State of Delaware, for which she was employed as a math teacher for Millsboro Middle School (Sussex Central Junior High School) for approximately 26 years. She received the Sussex Central Junior High School Teacher of the Year Award for 1997/1998 and went on to receive Teacher of the Year for the Indian River School District for 1997/1998.
She was very active in the Millsboro community. When her son was growing up, she was team mom, helping out with Boy Scouts, Little League and volunteering at church. After retirement, she still continued to work as a substitute teacher, tutor and a mentor. She was a caring, kind and helpful person with a big heart and was a positive influence to others. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Battaglino was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Thompson. She is survived by her son, Justin M. Battaglino of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Christine Bissell of Millsboro, Del.; and a brother James (and Lisa) Hershelman of Georgetown, Del. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Justin M. Battaglino II and Rhilyn M. Battaglino; and her feline friend Princess; as well as extended family member and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call one hour prior. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Battaglino’s memory to Millsboro Middle School “Math League,” 302 E. State St., Millsboro, DE 19966, or Millsboro Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 83, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www. watsonfh.com.