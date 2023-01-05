Janet Elizabeth Daisey, 84, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully, at home, on Jan. 2, 2023. She was born to the late Clarence Wooten and Margaret May Wooten on Feb. 22 1938, in Showell, Md.
Daisey was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, in the Class of 1956, before becoming a longtime resident of Delaware. She met and married her loving husband of 58 years, Rudolph Daisey. For 27 years, she worked as a para-professional at Howard T. Ennnis School in Georgetown, cherishing her students and co-workers.
She spent numerous hours in the garden, alongside her husband. She also enjoyed baking and canning for family and friends. Janet and Rudolph Daisey spent many hours together crafting wood projects that she shared with others. Her family was an integral part of her life, as she enjoyed hosting weekly family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time watching any event her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. She was an avid baseball fan, especially of the Baltimore Orioles.
Daisey was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Rudolph T. Daisey; and her siblings Jean Hudson, Griffin Wooten, Florence Cathell, Tommy Wooten, Ruth Ann Mitchell and William Bill Wooten. She is survived by her siblings John Wooten and Mary Lou Smith; sons, Michael T. Daisey of Wiwa, Fla., Tony Daisey (and his companion, Barbara) of Millsboro, Del., Jeffrey Daisey (and his wife, Suzanne) of Millsboro, Chris Daisey (and his wife, Bonnie) of Millsboro, and Rudy Daisey Jr. (and his fiancée, Carisa) of Georgetown, Del. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Tyler Daisey (and his companion, Lisa) of Georgetown, Del., Seth Daisey (and his wife, Alexis) of Georgetown, Del., and Trevor Daisey (and his fiancée, McKinsey) of Georgetown; a great-granddaughter Audrey Daisey of Georgetown; dedicated caregiver Janet Jogee; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by Dusty, her beloved cat, who served as a great companion.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. A viewing will be held an hour before the service. Interment is to follow at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, located at 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., or Nemours Children’s Hospital at 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.