Janet Doreen Bent Hudson, 55, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away in the care of her family and TidalHealth PRMC in Salisbury, Md., on Oct. 29, 2021. She was born on Sept. 19, 1966, in Salisbury, to Bruce O. Bent and Margaret Josephine Hudson Bent, who both survive her.
Hudson was a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 1984, and Delaware Technical Community College, in the Class of 2013, graduating with an associate’s degree in elementary education. She married George Burton Hudson I, on March 16, 1991, and together they raised two children.
Hudson was a paraprofessional for the Indian River School District, and also held a state insurance license. She was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for more than 40 years to first- and second-grade students. She was a member of Job’s Daughters and was very devoted to, and involved with, her family. She was a very upbeat, outgoing, and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to all.
In addition to her parents, Hudson is survived by her husband of 30 years, George Burton Hudson I; and her two children, George B. Hudson II and Jenna B. Hudson. She has two siblings, Sonia (and Joseph) Manning, and Daniel Bent. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members, and is also survived by a lifetime of friends, with whom she shared many great memories.
A funeral service and celebration of Hudson’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Salem United Methodist Church on Church Street in Selbyville, Del. The Rev. Blair Hall and the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen’s Cemetery, on Iron Branch Road in Dagsboro, Del. Floral tributes are welcomed, or in lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House of Maryland, 1 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.