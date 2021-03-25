Janet Diane “Jan” (Joyce) Henderson, 76, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021, at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Md., with her husband, Glen, daughter, Melissa Roland, and granddaughter Megan Roland by her side. She was born in Tulsa, Okla., to Horace and Melba Joyce.
Henderson graduated from Pampa (Texas) High School, where she had met her high school sweetheart, whom she later married. She attended business college in Amarillo, Texas. After moving to Maryland, she worked at the Montpelier Arts Center as the office manager (part of the Maryland-National Capital Park & Planning Commission) for 25 years. She loved working with the artists, greeting people and setting up the concerts and receptions.
Family was everything to Henderson. She loved people and loved to shop, entertain, travel and scrapbook, but her passion was rubber-stamping. She would sit for hours making greeting cards for family and friends, never missing a birthday, anniversary or any other celebration. She made greeting cards for the Parkinson’s Support Group. Henderson also organized the Uncommon Stampers Group of Millsboro.
She was an active member of the Parkinson’s Education Support Group of Sussex County. She was also very involved in all activities that involved her kids and grandkids. She was a Girl Scout leader, band booster parent, swim team rep and a super-proud nana to her grandchildren.
Henderson was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eugenia Webb; a son, Justin Henderson; and son-in-law, Rick Roland. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glen Henderson, of Millsboro; a daughter, Melissa Roland of Laurel, Md.; three grandchildren, Megan Roland of Laurel, and Jacob Henderson and Thomas Massey, both of Cumberland, Md.; a daughter-in-law, Liz Henderson, of Cumberland; two nephews, Randy Webb and Larry Webb, both of Florida; and a niece, Dane Garza of Texas.
A memorial service was held March 21, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Education & Support Group of Sussex County; P.O. Box 56; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.