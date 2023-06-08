Janet Anne Mack, 77, of Westminster, Md., and formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away on May 30, 2023, at Carroll Lutheran Village’s, Good Shepherd Way. She was born on April 19, 1946, to the late Howard Schwarz and Dottie (McCue) Schwarz, and was the beloved wife of Frank W. Mack for 33 years.
Mack attended Seton High School for Girls and graduated from Howard High School in 1964. She then attended St. Mary’s College and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1968. She had a successful career with Hewlett-Packard (HP) for more than 25 years, initially as a secretary and then as branch manager for the HP credit union in Rockville, Md.
She enjoyed sewing and crafting various items from fabrics and other materials, and participated in several craft shows each year. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, sitting in the sand at the beach and sitting on her back porch in her Ocean View home, overlooking the pond and the beautiful sunsets.
Mack was the devoted mother of Christina A. Connolly (wife of Randall Connolly) and Brian H. White (husband of Stacey Hutchison White); cherished grandmother of Erin Wharton (wife of Bryce Wharton), Ryan Connolly, Sean Connolly and Cassidy White; and had one great-grandchild on the way. She adored all her grandchildren and was the best “Mom-Mom” to them. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Schwarz, and Leisl Stacy and her husband, Dave.
A visitation will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, Md., on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mack’s name to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are being provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster, Md. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.