Jane Snyder Wilgus, 87, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, surrounded by many of those who loved her. Born in Frankford, Del., on June 5, 1933, she was the daughter of Morgan Brooks and Eleanor Goddard Snyder.
After graduating from Lord Baltimore High School, Wilgus earned her registered nurse certification from the Jefferson College of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pa. She married Donald Lee Wilgus two weeks after completing her training, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Wilgus and her husband founded and resided at Cripple Creek Golf Course in Dagsboro, Del.
She worked as the nurse for the elementary school in Gumboro, Del., and then she worked for Dr. William “Bill” Campbell, an orthopedic surgeon practicing in Bethany Beach. When Dr. Charles Parnell King took over the practice, she worked with him until her retirement in 1981. She was always known for her warmth and friendliness in the office, and was especially sought-after for her ability to give a painless injection.
Wilgus dearly loved her husband and family, but her greatest love was the Lord, Jesus Christ. She utilized her natural warmth and compassion by serving in many untold capacities as a faithful member of the Church of Christ at Ocean View, Del. There is not enough space here to write all that she did, and family members said she would not want them to make a list. She was a godly woman who was always willing to give of herself so that others might “see” Jesus. She will be sorely missed. One less light is shining in the community at Wilgus’ passing. She was a most beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. To know her was to love her, as she was kindness personified.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Wilgus is survived by her sons, Gregg (and Hannah Joy) and D. Page, and daughter Dawn Cordeaux (and Larry). She also had nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who will always remember her loving kindness toward them.
Family and friends may gather Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a visitation at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A funeral service to celebrate her life will begin at 5 p.m. that day. Words of remembrance and hope will be shared by evangelist Art Decker. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Jane’s name to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.