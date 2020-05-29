Jane P. Fowler, 92, passed away May 14, 2020, in Seaford, Del. She was born in Providence, Ky., to John Bassett Price and Effie Mitchell Price.
Her family moved to Washington, D.C., in 1935 where they lived first on Capitol Hill, then in Glover Park. Fowler graduated from Western High School, now the Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts, then attended the University of Kentucky. She returned to Washington where she married the boy next door, Tom Fowler. The couple moved to Delaware in 1951 where they raised their five children. After the youngest was in school, Fowler worked for Newark, then Christina, school districts.
After retirement, Fowler had a second career as a member of the town council of her beloved adopted home town, Bethany Beach, Del., where she proudly served for 16 years. She loved the ocean and everything to do with it from the moment she first saw it as an 8-year-old child, and she swam in it into her 80s.
Fowler was a reader, a feminist, a chocoholic and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and their first child, Patricia Eaton. She is survived by her daughters Janet Hayden and her husband, Stephen Cumberland, and Susan Fowler and her husband, Nelson Pressley; her sons, John Fowler and his wife, Joan, and Tom Fowler Jr. and his wife, Dana; grandchildren, Brian, Maggie, Joanna, Evan, Ellen, Daniel, Lauren and Billy; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Cara.
A private service and interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., will be held at a date to be determined.