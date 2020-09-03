Jane F. Sergison, 83, of Bradenton, Fla., and formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Health Center at Westminster Point Pleasant. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Oak Bluffs, Mass., and grew up in Morris County, N.J.
Sergison was a graduate of the Benedictine Academy of Elizabeth, N.J. On July 23, 1960, she married David A. Sergison, and together they raised three children, Karen, David and Peter in Chatham, N.J. Sergison advanced her career from teller to assistant secretary and branch manager of the Chatham Trust Company’s Abbey Branch in Morristown.
After retiring to Ocean View, Del., in 1998, she also became an active member of the Ocean View Presbyterian Church’s Ladies’ Circle and worked in the church office. Sergison enjoyed taking the occasional trip to Disney World or simply curling up with her beloved dog, Sandy, in front of an episode of “Masterpiece Theater.” She will be greatly missed.
Sergison was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sarles; mother, Mildred Merklin Sarles; and father, Herbert Sarles. She survived by her husband, her children and four grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Andrew and Campbell.
Funeral services will be held privately.