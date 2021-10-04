Jamie Beth Messick, 50, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 6, 1971, to James B. Mears Jr. and the late Bonnie G. Mears.
She was an occupational therapist for the Indian River School District for 27 years. She loved her family more than anything in the world. She also loved walking on the beach when she could. She was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Messick is survived by her husband of 16 years, Troy Douglas Messick, of Millsboro; three children, Chad Douglas Messick of Georgetown, and Caden Lane Messick and Emma Gayle Messick, both of Millsboro. She is also survived by her father, James Mears Jr., and step-mother Lois V. Mears of Georgetown; a sister, Mollie F. Anderson (and Dean) of Georgetown; a brother, James Matthew Mears (and Carrie), also of Georgetown; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to a Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.