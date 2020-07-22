James William “Jim” O’Brien, 78, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, July 15, 2020. He was born April 4, 1942, in Washington, D.C., son of William A. O’Brien and Agnes (Johnson) O’Brien.
He grew up in D.C., graduating from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1960. He was a proud alumnus of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., Class of 1964.
O’Brien was the father of three children, Maura Ammenheuser and her husband, David, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Thomas O’Brien and his wife, Cindy, of Baldwin Harbor, N.Y., and Kevin O’Brien and his wife, Rachelle, of Hummelstown, Pa.; the gleeful grandfather of six; and the husband of the late Mary Ann (Furey) O’Brien. They were married 46 years and raised their family on Long Island before moving to Charlotte, N.C., in 1991. O’Brien moved to Ocean View in 2014, after Mary Ann’s death.
He spent his early career in the engine rooms of cargo ships, traveling the world. Though he spent most of his life working land-based jobs, he never lost his love for all manner of boats and ships, earning the nickname “Capt. Jim.” He was happiest in or near the water, perhaps even more satisfied commanding sailboats or a two-person Sunfish than helping crew an international container vessel.
O’Brien earned a master’s degree in industrial and management engineering from Columbia University in 1968. He was an industrial engineer who worked for many years for J.C. Penney, and later for Baker & Taylor, among other employers, first in New York City and later in Charlotte.
He liked to travel, especially to beach towns in summer and ski resorts in winter. He was an avid downhill skier for most of his life and took solo ski trips to Colorado on multiple occasions in his later years. He nurtured a lifelong love of model trains and kept up this hobby during retirement, volunteering with the North Carolina Transportation Museum, later becoming a member of the Delaware SeaSide Railroad Club. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus, both in Charlotte and in the council at the Church of St. Ann, in Bethany Beach, Del.
O’Brien was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his beloved in-laws, Edmund A. Furey and Marguerite I. (Francis) Furey, of Hampton Bays, N.Y. He is survived by his children; grandchildren; brother, William H. O’Brien and his wife, Linda, of Shepherdstown W.Va.; sister- and brother-in-law, Ellen and James Ryan, of Brewster, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Nancy Pepe, of Annapolis, Md.; four nieces, a nephew and their children, several of whom viewed him as a fun-loving additional grandparent; and many cousins.
A funeral Mass was scheduled for 3 p.m., with visitation starting at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to either the Parkinson’s Foundation (Parkinson.org) or to Knights of Columbus, St. Ann’s Council #16771; P.O. Box 654; Bethany Beach, DE 10930.