James Thomas Salvino, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Stamford, Conn., to the late Thomas Salvino and Jennie Samela Salvino.
Fresh out of Saint Basil Preparatory School, he enrolled in Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University) earning a degree in mechanical engineering. For 35 years, he worked in the government as an aeronautical engineer. After early retirement, he joined his wife selling antiques. Salvino loved to travel searching for treasures and visiting historical sites. Bowling and bocce kept him busy, and he started a bowling team when he and his wife moved to Delaware last year.
Salvino is survived by his loving wife, Judy Salvino; daughter, Laura Salvino; son, Tom Salvino; daughters-in-law, Jill Salvino and Cindy Miles; three sisters, Chris Salvino, Joan Palumbo and Jean Francis; brother-in-law Vinney Palumbo; three grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa and Zachary; two great-grandchildren, Jaelen and Taeyana; his feline friends, Cocoa, Morgan and Frosty; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.