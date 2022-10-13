James Richard “Jimmy” Kyger Jr., 60, passed on Oct. 8, 2022, after his battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 30, 1961, in Baltimore, Md.
In the late 1980s, he moved to Ocean City, Md., where he started his contracting career and became the president of All States Construction Inc. He then went on to acquire Masterjack in 2007 and founded Delmarva Supply Corporation in 2015.
Kyger was a pillar of the community and dedicated much of his time and resources to nonprofit work. He was one of the founders of Contractors for a Cause (CFAC) and single-handedly headed the Maryland chapter of CFAC. Through his CFAC leadership, he provided structural repairs for numerous organizations and arranged countless charitable events. In 2013, he was awarded the Most Beautiful Volunteer Award by the Worcester County Commissioners.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his family on his property, which he self-labeled “Muskrattown Yacht & Country Club.” He was always up for an adventure. He loved traveling, and spent much of his time exploring different cities, both internationally and domestically.
He will be remembered in so many ways, whether it be through his contributions to the Eastern Shore, his loyalty to his friends and family, “Kyger Fries” and, of course, his jokes. His children will remember him for his bigger-than-life personality, his unconditional support, the beautiful life he provided for them and the countless life lessons he imparted.
Kyger was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Kyger Sr., and two sisters, Patricia Kyger and Jeanne Stevenson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Stacey Morgan; his five children, Madison, Austin, McKenzie, Hanley and Dylan; his two step-children, Gus and Cash; and his granddaughter, Briar, who all adored him. He is also survived by his mother, Iris Kyger; his brothers, Eric Kyger and Kenny Kyger; his sister Tracy Armesto; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at Oak Ridge Church, 361 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Md. A gathering will immediately follow the service, until 7 p.m., at the Cottage Café, 33034 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested, to Contractors for a Cause at https://contractorsforacause.org/contact-us/ (there is a special tab to donate in Kyger’s memory). Checks may also be mailed to: Contractors for a Cause, P.O. Box 1282, Ocean View, DE 19970. (Include in the memo that the donation is being made in Jimmy Kyger’s memory.)