James “Richard” Burks, 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. He was born in West Virginia on April 23, 1932. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks.
He spent his working career as a poultry farmer, and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy. He enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, sitting under the shade tree and going to the pond for the peace and quiet it offered. He also loved to just sit in his truck listening to the oldies on his 8-tracks. One of his favorite pastimes was enjoying the laughter and noise of his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Burks was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth S. (Whitt) Burks, in 1986; his great-grandson Christopher T. Bacon, in 2007, and his sister, Dolly O’Neal, in 2022. He is survived by his son, Jesse L. Burks Sr. (and Janet); daughter, Barbara J. Littleton (and Ernest); four grandchildren, Lisa Bacon (and Tommy), Jesse L. Burks Jr., Adam Littleton and Lori Littleton (and Chris). He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Shelby Bacon, Kennedy and Harper Littleton, and Layla and Jayden Taylor. He is also survived by two brothers, Bill Burks and Everett Burks, along with four sisters, Leona Sizemore, Connie Smith, Nyoka Snyder and Patty Hatcher.
All services will be held in Mullens, W.Va., at the Tankersley Funeral Home, 102 Moran Ave., Mullens. Interment will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Bud, W.Va. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.