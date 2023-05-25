James Peter “Jim” Corcoran, 80, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Waldorf and Crofton, Md., passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 8, 1943, son of the late James Joseph Corcoran and the late Naomi Catherine (Rooney) Gilmartin. He was raised in the Pittston, Pa., area and after graduation proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Corcoran continued his service to the community by serving as a Washington, D.C., police officer and eventually headed the K-9 department for the Metropolitan Police. He was well-known throughout many policing agencies and traveled extensively as a K-9 dog trainer and handler. After his career with the Metropolitan Police Department, he also served as a U.S. Marshall.
He was devoted to his family and was heavily involved in all of his children’s sporting events. From coaching basketball to being a fan watching his kids play softball and lacrosse. He retired in 2010 to Selbyville, where he loved playing golf and enjoying a good meal. He was a longtime member of the FOP and a member of the Ocean City (Md.) Elks Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Corcoran was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Corcoran. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda L. (Snyder) Corcoran; four children, Charlene Marek of Mechanicsville, Md., James Peter Corcoran Jr. and his wife, Shelly, of Huntingtown, Md., Dawn Manning and her husband, C.J., of Owings, Md., and Sean Corcoran of Pomfert, Md.; eight grandchildren, Shane Corcoran, Autumn Marek, Colton Marek, Logan Marek, Emily Corcoran, Hayley Corcoran, Ava Corcoran and Evan Manning; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, William Gilmartin and his wife, Sandy, of Pittston; two sisters, Mary Catherine Dabbieri and her husband, John, of Plains, Pa., and Janice Kosik and her husband, Geoge, of Laflin, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Pat Corcoran of Pittston, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where a visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Corcoran’s name to the American Brain Tumor Association, by visiting www.abta.org, or Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.