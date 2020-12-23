James Perry “Jim” Kilpatrick, 72, of Georgetown, Del., passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He worked at the Chester Ferry until it closed. Then, he worked at the DRPA on the Commodore Barry Bridge for 35 years. He retired in 2009. Coming from Linwood, Pa., Kilpatrick spent 24 years in Delaware with his loving wife of 50 years, Marie F. Horwitz. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 and enjoyed fishing and spending time in his garden with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Marie, he is survived by his two daughters, Yvonne Marie Azeltine and her husband, Robert, and Andrea K. Kilpatrick (and William Patterson), all of Georgetown; a brother, Robert Kilpatrick of Aston, Pa.; a sister, Diane Kilpatrick of Aston, Pa.; and five grandchildren, Joshua James Azeltine, Michael Vincent Azeltine, Hunter Dale Kilpatrick, Blake Anthony Patterson and Gabrielle Renee Azeltine.
Memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 67; P.O. Box 1220; Media, PA 19063, or to Amedisys Foundation; 20165 Office Cir.; Georgetown, DE; 19947.
Services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.