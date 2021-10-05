James P. Shugart III, 81, of Selbyville, Del., died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late James P. Shugart Jr. and the late Daisey (Thomas) Shugart.
He was a retired Metropolitan Police Department officer and at the time of his retirement held the rank of deputy chief. After his retirement, he worked for Vance International Security and Bear Trap Dunes golf course. He was member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., as well as the Knights of Columbus, Roxana Moose Lodge and Ocean City Elks Lodge.
Shugart is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Shugart of Selbyville; two daughters, Pamela M. Wood of Owings, Md., and Lisa L. Harris of Lake Worth, Fla.; two sons, James J. Shugart and Robert V. Shugart, both of Selbyville; five grandchildren, Cristina Dochtermann (and Keith), Melissa Wood, Steven Wood, Megan Harris and Alex Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Cailan Fitzpatrick, Evan Dochtermann and Kylie Dochtermann.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shugart’s memory may be made to Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.