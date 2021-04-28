James Michael “Jim” Peper Sr., 55, of Glen Mills, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born on March 19, 1966, to Michael and Diane Peper, who survive him.
He was a member of The Lighthouse, A Baptist Church in Lewes, Del. In his younger years, he pastored Wachusett Valley Christian Church in Holden, Mass., and New Beginnings Baptist Church in Toughkenamon, Pa. He was the high school basketball coach for many years at American Christian School in Aston, Pa., and later became the school’s athletic director. In his free time, Peper enjoyed fantasy football, NASCAR, flying drone helicopters and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia 76ers. He was known to be hysterical and tell a great story.
Peper idolized his four grandchildren. He will be remembered as a wonderful son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Peper is survived by two sons, Jim Peper and his wife, Laura, of Millsboro, Del., and Brandon Peper and his wife, Emily, of Lynchburg, Va.; a daughter, Madison Peper of Worcester, Mass.; three sisters, Cheryl Ecton (and Bob Olivieri) of Mullica Hill, N.J.; Vicki Conteh and her husband, Abdul, of Glen Mills, Pa., and Jill Rawls and her husband, Ken, of Galion, Ohio; four grandchildren whom he adored, Rylie, Micah, Noah and Isaiah Peper; and seven nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held April 23, 2021, at The Lighthouse: A Baptist Church, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.