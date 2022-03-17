James McCulley Poole, 81, of Selbyville, Del., died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Lawrence R. Poole and Sarah (McCulley) Poole.
He was a retired butcher, and owned and operated Germantown Meats.
Poole was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia E. Poole, in 2018, and a brother, Dick Poole. He is survived by two sons, James Michael Poole and his wife, Jennifer, of Bishopville, Md., and Kevin M. Poole and wife, Bethany, of Berlin, Md.; a sister, Patricia Cooper of Maryland; five grandchildren, Connor M. Poole, Christopher M. Poole, Devin M. Poole, Chase Poole and Mason Castannares.
Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Poole’s memory may be made to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.