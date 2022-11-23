James Manford “Jim” Brittingham Jr., 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on Sept. 28, 1932, to the late James Manford Brittingham Sr. and Mary Lewis Brittingham.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Maryland National Guard Unit 200 Military Police. He married the love of his life on June 19, 1953, and together raised two sons. After he was discharged from the Army, he took a job at Dresser Industries and worked there as an assembly man until he retired at age 65. He was a former member of the Georgetown Church of God, where he was a deacon and a bus driver for their bus ministry. Most recently he attended Crossroad Community Church in Dagsboro.
He enjoyed stock car racing, attending church, and spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Brittingham was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Brittingham; a sister, Doris LeCates; and his two canine companions Mutley and Bugsy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Shirley Elizabeth Hudson Brittingham, of Millsboro, Del.; two sons, James M. Brittingham III and William L. Brittingham, both of Millsboro, Del.; three brothers, Louis, Billy and Alvin Brittingham; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Brittingham. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Jennifer Brittingham; and two great-grandsons, David and Dylan Arbey; as well as extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Millsboro, Del. Interment with Military Honors was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Apgar will conduct the services. He absolutely hated flowers, so donations are requested in Brittingham’s memory to Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd., Georgetown, DE 19947, or to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.