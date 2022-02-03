James M. “Mike” Lambe, former chief of the National Park Services Office of Legislation, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Bethany Beach, Del., from Alzheimer’s disease, according to family. He was born in Washington, D.C.
He began his career with the Department of Agriculture as a forestry aid in the Kaniksee National Forest in Idaho and then moved to the U.S. Geological Service, until he assumed a position with the National Park Service in 1961. He retired in 1994.
Lambe made positive and lasting contributions to almost every major park-related measure enacted into law over the past several decades. The Redwoods National Park and Redwoods Park Expansion Acts; the National Parks & Recreation Act of 1978; The Omnibus Park & Recreation Act of 1979; the Alaska National Interest Conservation Lands Act (ANILCA); and countless additions to the National Wilderness, Wild and Scenic Rivers and Trail Systems are a few of the laws that bear the imprint of his work.
He was recognized for his contributions in the field of legislation and congressional affairs. In every year since 1985, he had received performance awards. Three times he received special achievement awards, capped by the awarding of the Department of the Interior Citation for Meritorious Service in 1989. His name had become synonymous with National Park Service legislation. Such was his knowledge of the National Park Service that it was said he had forgotten more National Park Service law than most people ever learned.
No services are planned at this time.