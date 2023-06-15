James M. “Jim” Thompson, 76, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on June 6, 2023, in Lewes, Del. He was born on Aug. 2, 1946, in Lockport, N.Y., son of the late Ralph Thompson and Irene (Shimer) Thompson.
Thompson graduated from Starpoint Central School in Lockport, before attending Syracuse University and finishing his degree at SUNY Buffalo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He and Paula (Lovell) Thompson were married on Dec. 30, 1966, in Lockport, N.Y. They lived in Maryland for 34 years and later enjoyed retirement living near the Delaware shore.
Thompson was a salesman and entrepreneur. For the majority of his career, he worked in sales in the beverage industry. He later invented the Green Gorilla golf putter, marketed by Mammoth Golf, where he served as vice president of marketing. He enjoyed watching football, playing golf, boating, and visiting his children and their families in Maryland and Florida.
In addition to his parents, Thompson was preceded in death by his brothers, John “J.O.” Thompson, David “Dave” Thompson and William “Bill” Thompson; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Keith Wright and Dian (Lovell) Wright, John “Jack” Sokay and Donna (Lovell) Sokay, and Joan Thompson and Patricia “Pat” Thompson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Eric J. Thompson (and Kim) of Perry Hall, Md., and Renee L. Thompson of Tampa, Fla.; his grandsons, Neil Thompson, Benjamin Thompson and Aidan Bohr; his sister-in-law Dorothy “Dot” Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
It was Thompson's desire not to have a public memorial service. The family invited his friends and relatives to celebrate his life and memory with gratitude and good cheer in their own way, as he would have wished it. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Speak for Animals, P.O. Box 24185, Greenville, SC 29616, or www.speakforanimals.com.