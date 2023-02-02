James Lee “Jimmy” “Jimmy Dick” Dixon, 72, son of the late James “Pomroy” Dixon and Alice Higgins Dixon, was born on Sunday, April 30, 1950, in Lewes, Del. He departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He was a protector, provider and a hard worker.
Dixon loved to eat good food. He also was an awesome cook. He loved cooking for family and friends. He was truly a fashion icon. He could pair up an outfit down to the hat and shoes. Everything he wore matched. He also had a great memory when it came to numbers and finances. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens fan. When his teams were playing, you better not have bothered him.
He attended Phillip C. Showell Elementary School and then went on to attend the William C. Jason School for middle school and three years of high school, up until 1967. After the schools integrated, he graduated from Selbyville High School in 1968. He worked as a heavy-equipment operator for more than 40 years for Showell Poultry, which eventually became Perdue Farms. He retired in 2004.
Dixon leaves to cherish fond memories his wife Ernestine E. Dixon of Millsboro, Del.; three daughters, Kieshea Dixon-Horsey (and Larry) of Laurel, Del., Sumika Dixon (and Brady) of Georgetown, Del., and Natasha Taylor of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Curtis Taylor (and Kirsten) of Millsboro; 12 grandkids; seven great-grandchildren; nine sisters; four brothers; eight sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral was planned on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment was to follow at Zoar Golden Acres. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.