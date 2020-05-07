James “Lang” Coleman, 81, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Affectionately known as “Lang,” he was born to Woodrow Coleman and Mellie S. Coleman on Sept. 25, 1938, in Eutaw, Ala., and raised in Bessemer, Ala.
He was educated in the Jefferson County public school system and graduated from Wenonah High School. Coleman later joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He was united in holy matrimony with Rosie L. Snead on Sept. 16, 2000. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2020.
He worked for Chrysler for quite a few years and retired from Star Cleaning Services. He was a faithful and devoted member of Trinity Holiness Church in Frankford, Del. He loved his church and his church family.
In addition to his wife, Coleman was preceded in death by his mother, Mellie Coleman; father, Woodrow Coleman; sister, Luvenia Brice; and brothers, Nelson and Roosevelt Coleman. Left to cherish his memories are four stepsons, Raymond Snead of Millsboro, Jimmy Snead and his wife, Sherri, of Millsboro, Del., Jeff Snead and his wife, Shell, of Laurel, Del., and Greg Snead of Salisbury, Md.; a loving and devoted sister, Nellie C. Sanders of Birmingham, Ala., whom he loved dearly and spoke with every other day until he became ill; nieces, Robbie C. Lewis of Birmingham, Verna Corner and her husband, Daniel, of Birmingham, Odessa Cole and her husband, Charles, of Greensboro, N.C., Carol J. Jones and Vernesssa J. Wallace of Lipscomb, Ala., and Jacqueline Brice of Wilmington, Del.; nephews, Odis Jones of Birmingham, Larry Jones and his wife, Betty, of Fayetteville, N.C., Rufus Powell of Birmingham, and Richard Brice and Robert Brice, both of Wilmington; a very special great-niece and great-nephews, Narisha Jones of Lipscomb, Ala., and Darrell O’ Sanders Sanders and his wife, Tunja, of Birmingham, James Morgan and his wife, Lannetta, of Harken Heights, Texas; cousins, Nellie L. Campbell of Boston, Verlie Booker of Lipscomb, Sarah Sanders and Janie Mae Davis, both of Bessemer, Ala., and Bernice Barnes of Eutaw, Ala; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private service will be held due to the coronavirus pandemic and state-of-emergency. He will be laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.