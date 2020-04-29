James L. “Jim” Street Sr., 88, of Millsboro, Del., departed this life on April 20, 2020. He was born on Feb. 7, 1932, in Millsboro, to the late Lawrence Street and Etta (Miller) Street.
Street was self-employed. Street had his own pest-control company, and also sold and hauled mulch, as well as sawdust. He enjoyed all types of racing, from horses to cars. Street and his wife, Elena, built a go-kart track in their back yard, which they operated from 1968 until 1985. He worked hard and loved to joke around with his family and friends.
He loved being outdoors, but most of all he loved his family and did what he could to spend time with all of them. The first weekend in September, Street could be found at the Nanticoke Powwow, helping to seat people in the handicapped section, alongside Elena.
Street was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Elena Street, as well as his three brothers William, Vincent and Reginald Street. He is survived by his son, James L. Street Jr., of Millsboro, Del.; two grandchildren, Mario Street and his wife, Stacie, of Millsboro and Tshnina Street of Milton, Del.; two great-granddaughters, Trista and Kinley Street; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to the Nanticoke Indian Association Inc., 27073 John J. Williams Hwy.; Millsboro, DE 19966.