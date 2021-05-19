James L. “Jim” Stewart, 86, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born in Beavercreek, Ohio, on April 9, 1935, son of the late Ellsworth Stewart and Bertha (Palmer) Stewart.
Stewart was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and soon began working for NCR, which then moved him to Millsboro, Del., where he met and married Constance Ann Warrington on March 8, 1975. After NCR moved from Delaware, Stewart worked as a supervisor for ILC in Federica, Del., retiring after roughly 25 years of service.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and tinkering around in the garage. He enjoyed spending quality time with family, especially with his grandchildren, Brad and Taylor.
Stewart is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Constance Warrington Stewart; two daughters, Lisa A. Cave of Dagsboro, Del., and Kay L. Magee and her husband, Mark, of Selbyville, Del.; two grandchildren whom he loved and cherished, Bradley M. Cave and Taylor A. Cave of Dagsboro; a sister, Kathy Moore and her husband, Bob, of Ohio; and a brother, Greg Stewart and his wife, Rita, of Ohio.
A private graveside service will be held at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.