James L. “Jim” Farrell Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Born on May 11, 1937, in the midst of the Great Depression, and coming of age during the World War II era, his youth was spent in Missouri, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Washington, D.C.
Farrell graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1959 and went on to earn his master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and then his doctorate in Finance from New York University.
He had a long career in the investment-management business. It started in New York City at TIAA-CREF and included leadership positions at a number of organizations, including MPT Associates, Farrell-Sumitomo Life Investment Management, which he co-founded, and Ned Davis Research. He was also the chairman of the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance (the “Q Group”) for almost four decades.
A lifelong student and lover of research, Farrell authored three books: “Guide to Portfolio Management,” “Portfolio Management: Theory and Applications” and “Modern Investments and Security Analysis,” as well as numerous articles. He also held the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Farrell was a history buff with an extraordinary memory (rumor had it that he had read the entirety of the World Book Encyclopedia from A to Z) and on long car rides loved quizzing his kids about things such as state capitals and U.S. presidents. As a devout Catholic and Notre Dame grad, Saturdays in the fall were consumed with Notre Dame football games, while Sundays were spent at church, followed by nature walks. He looked forward to nice dinners, enjoyed good wines and wasn’t afraid to order dessert before he ordered his entrée. An avid golfer and champion bridge player, he also loved the arts — particularly opera and classical music.
His natural demeanor made him a joy to be around and his smile would put all at ease. He was often the quietest person at the table, yet able to crack a joke or make a comment that would knock his companions off their chairs in delight. He was a Republican that any Democrat could love (including two whom he raised!). Like his desserts, he was sweet and gentle, and never said an angry word, except during certain football games or election cycles.
Of his many accomplishments, there was one thing Farrell was proud of more than any other: his family. He married Cyrille more than 50 years ago — a courtship that began when he bumped into her not once, not twice, but three times in a single day in New York City, before asking her on a date. Together, they raised three children, navigating life in an Upper East Side apartment before moving to the open space of Greenwich, Conn., in the early 1980s.
He was a devoted father who prioritized his children ahead of all other things, focusing on their education, nightly family dinners, and attending countless school assemblies and plays, father-daughter dances and sporting events. Summers were spent in Bethany Beach, Del., where eventually eight grandchildren would visit and hear “Granddaddy” tell all sorts of stories and made-up words that were music to their ears. As his kids got older and his family expanded, he often remarked that “it just got better and better.”
Ferrell is survived by his beloved wife, Cyrille; his three children, Barbara (and Hayward), Catherine (and Teddy) and Jim (and Lisa); as well as his eight grandchildren, Peter, Hugh, James, Charlie, Kip, Willa, William and Lilly, who all cherished and loved their Granddaddy; and his brother Tom Farrell and sister Jane Burgess.
His life was to be celebrated at a small family Mass on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Log Chapel at the University of Notre Dame, and his final resting place will be at the University’s Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame’s Financial Aid Fund (visit giving.nd.edu) or to Cristo Rey New York High School (visit cristoreyny.org/give-now).