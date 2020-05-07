James Kenneth “Moose” Roberson, 75, of Ocean View, Del., passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. He was born July 6, 1944, in Bethesda, Md., son of the late Marshall Roberson and Edith (Warfield) Roberson.
Roberson proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he began his career as a cartographer with the Defense Mapping Agency, retiring in the late 1990s after more than 30 years of service.
Roberson was well-known for his Cedar Landing community Christmas light display, often referred to as the “Christmas House.” He enjoyed traveling, baseball, shuffle bowl and playing cards. He was also a lifetime member of Mason Dixon VFW Post #7234 in Ocean View, Del.
Roberson is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sandra L. (Bedford) Roberson; a brother, Marshall Roberson; a son, Paul Dubik and his wife, Marie; four granddaughters; two sisters-in-law, Janet Poplos and Doris Hunter; a niece and six nephews; and his dear friends, Karen and Bill Wilson, Holli and Jerry Kirchner, and Helen Gibbon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-of-emergency, the service and burial will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).