James Joseph Ebel, 81, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, peacefully, in his sleep. He was born in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Wilhelm F. Ebel and Margaret (Carney) Ebel.
He was a retired member of Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union No. 5. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, a life member of the Elks Lodge, a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and he served in the U.S. Navy.
Ebel was preceded in death by two brothers, William Ebel and Eugene Ebel; and two sisters, Kathleen Ann Ebel and Peggy Ebel. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen J. Ebel; a son, Jim Ebel Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Bellbrook, Ohio; a daughter, Laura Ebel of Selbyville; and four grandchildren, Owen Ebel, Erin Ebel, Reagan Ebel and Nolan Ebel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ebel’s memory may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y. 10306 or the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.