James “Jim”, 77, of Lewes, Del., passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on March 3, 1943, in Antigo, Wis., to the late Leo and Adele Zangle (Holmes).
After graduating from High School, he faithfully and honorably served his country for 29 years in the United States Navy, spending 21 years of his military career at sea and retiring as a chief. Zangle was a highly-decorated veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Afterward, Zangle continued to work as a ship engineer with Metro Machine, servicing military ships throughout the world. Zangle and his wife spent time in Virginia Beach and Florida before settling in Delaware in 2006.
Zangle was known for being a fierce patriot who loved his country and the Navy in which he proudly served. In retirement, Zangle could be found hunting, fishing and being a loyal fan to any Wisconsin-based sports team. He especially loved the Green Bay Packers.
Zangle is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Margaret (Best) Zangle; his stepdaughter, Faith and her children, Layla and Ricky; his sisters, Georgia Diesel, Patricia Koch and Annie Miller; brothers, Michael and Jerry Zangle; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Zangle and Adele Holmes; sisters, Peggy Hershey, Barbara Ehr and Cathy Zangle; and stepdaughter, Robin Moore.
Services will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.