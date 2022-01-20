James “Jim” Harmon, 80, of Dagsboro, Del., left this life Dec. 22, 2021. Born June 22, 1941, in Baltimore, Md., he married the love of his life, Maryann Michalski, on Oct. 6, 1962. They shared many wonderful years together.
Harmon retired from the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Sparrows Point, Baltimore, in 1995, after 36 years of service as an instrument technician. He enjoyed a challenge, and his engineering and mechanical skills were often called on to tackle projects throughout the Point.
He was the quintessential outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing, and family vacations often included one or more of these pastimes. Many evenings and weekends, he could be found on the boat — whether it was in the water or not. Crisfield, Md., was his favorite fishing spot. He appreciated wine and, in retirement, enjoyed both the process of making it and drinking it. He made fast friends with the local vintners and could often be found chatting up the local suppliers for new varieties with which he could experiment.
Harmon never sat still. He was a tinkerer, a builder and an engineer. No project was too big or too small. There was always something to be done, a new task to attend to, or project to complete. There was nothing broken he couldn’t fix — and nothing fixed that he couldn’t make better.
When asked what the most important thing in his life was, he replied, “Family.” That was evident in every word he said and every action he took. He taught his family everything he knew. There were few weekends he wasn’t surrounded by his children, despite them all living in different states. His love for them was monumental; theirs for him exponential. He will be missed beyond words. He wanted to be remembered with a smile and implored everyone to be happy once he was gone.
Harmonn’s parents, Orvalle Harmon and Frances (Spina) Warburton, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Maryann Harmon; his children, James, Kelly and Stacey Harmon; a son-in-law, Timothy Black; a granddaughter, Lydia Black; a sister-in-law, Bernadette Ehrbaker, and her husband, Richard; nephews; cousins; and many dear friends.
A small, private service is planned for after the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harmon’s name to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160, or at https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/.