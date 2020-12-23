James “Jay” L. Main Jr., 66, of Millville, Del., passed away on Dec. 16, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He was born Oct. 7, 1954, in Frederick, Md., son of the late James L. Main Sr. and Ruth Dorricott.
He graduated from Thomas Johnson High School in 1972 and Computer Learning Center in 1973. Main took great pride in his 45-year IT career before retiring in Millville. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and playing poker with his many friends. He absolutely loved celebrating family and friends’ milestones, where he was “life of the party.”
Main was the devoted husband to Nanci D. Main; beloved father to Nicholene Burgess and her husband, Gary, and Danielle Shaner; loving brother to Mignetta Doody; proud “Papa” to precious Taylor and Hannah Burgess; proud brother-in-law to Anthony T. and Michael W. DeRuggiero, Arlene Kosta and Linda Rock; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a memorial, there will be several celebration of life events for family and friends in 2021.