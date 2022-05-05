James J. Riley, 86, of Selbyville, Del., died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home. Riley was born in the U.S. Navy hospital in San Diego, Calif., son of the late James H. Riley and Lydia B. (Filbey) Riley.
His father was career Navy, so as a child he moved from one Navy installation to another, finally settling in Baltimore when his dad retired.
He graduated from Towson State Teachers College and earned a master’s degree from University of Maryland in 1964. He taught history in the Baltimore City school system for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Moose Lodge in Roxana and World Gym.
Riley was preceded in death by two wives who were beautiful both internally and externally, Irene E. Riley in 2010 and Toby M. Riley 2012; and a brother, Gerald L. Riley. He is survived by a daughter, Debra C. Flynn (and Tom) of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; three sons, Patrick R. Riley (and Theresa) of Selbyville, Del., Michael B. Smith (and Donna) of Millville, Del., and Steven Lanasa of Millersville, Md.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, Del., with a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Riley’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.