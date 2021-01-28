James E. Cullen III, passed away on Jan. 4 2021. He was originally from Bucks County, Pa., but was a longtime resident of the Ocean View, Del., area.
Cullen was a master mechanic and had his own business in Langhorne, Pa. He worked for several companies during his time in Delaware, also as a mechanic, and could fix or repair anything. He graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1972. Cullen enjoyed playing video games, watching cooking shows and trying different recipes, fixing things and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Cullen; his sisters, Cheryll “Sherrie” Schussler and Starlee Cullen. He is survived by his brother, Scott Cullen, and sister, Kimberlee Cullen; his nephews, Scott Cullen Jr. and Ryan Schussler; and a niece, Rachel Cullen.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2021. For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation on his behalf, the family suggests we would suggest the Diabetes Foundation or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of his sister, Sherrie.