James Dennis “Jim” Meehan, 91, passed away on July 22, 2023. He was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Alton, Ill. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and moved frequently as a child. He enlisted with the U.S. Army after high school and served as a medic during the Korean War. After serving honorably, he pursued a number of professions before ending up at Youngstown State University and earning a degree in English and history.
Meehan found himself at home in the advertising world and landed a position at Ketchum in Pittsburgh, Pa. In 1969, he started his own advertising firm, MODCOM, in Pittsburgh, that he would continue to grow over the next 25 years, until he retired in 1994.
Upon retirement, Meehan, along with his wife, Joyce, moved to Dagsboro, Del., where he resided until his passing. He spent his retirement writing books about the Delaware Coast region. Along with his partner and publisher, Hal Dukes, Meehan published books including “Bethany Beach Memoirs” (1998), “Rehoboth Beach Memoirs” (2000) and “My, How the Wind Did Blow” (2003). He became well-known for decades by the long-time residents of the Lower Delaware region for sharing their stories through countless pictures and interviews.
He was a life-master at bridge, an avid reader, a passionate advocate and supporter of animal rights, and a lover of all sports.
Meehan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Joyce; his four children, Marcia Meehan, Jim Meehan and his wife, Naomi, Matt Meehan and his wife, Becky, and Nancy Ball. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Mike, Dan, Ally, Kaelyn and Miranda.
Private services for Meehan will be held on Sept. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. Donations in his memory can be made to Brandywine SPCA at bvspca.org. For addition information, email Nancyball6066@gmail.com.