James D. Spezzacatena, 76, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at his residence on March 10, 2021. He was born in Kingston, Pa., on Dec. 14, 1944, to the late Joseph Spezzacatena and Johanna Ostrowski.
He spent time in Pennsylvania before relocating to Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduating in 1962 from New Utrecht High School. Spezzacatena made a career with the City of New York sanitation department and retired honorably after 20 years of service before relocating to Delaware in 2008.
Surviving Spezzacatena are his four children, James of Hampton Bays, N.Y., Joseph of Archbald, Pa., Michael of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Jeanna and her husband, Keya, of Boonton, N.J.; his grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Michael and Olivia; and his sister, Joan Petito and her husband, Frank.
Services will be held privately, at the Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, N.Y.