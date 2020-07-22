James Byrd “Jim” Johnston Jr., 88, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late James B. Johnston Sr. and Helen Holbrook Johnston.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he joined a carpenter’s union and worked for several different construction companies. He and his family moved to Selbyville, Del., in the 1980s. Johnston was a Master Mason and a lifetime VFW member. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer who enjoyed woodworking, boating, fishing and camping in the RV.
Johnston was preceded in death by a son, Thomas H. Johnston, and a sister, Nancy Kutcher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Johnston; sons, James B. Johnston III and his wife, Sandra, of Berlin, Md., and Timothy H. Johnston and his wife, Stacy, of Selbyville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Samuel Johnston of Baltimore, Md., and David Johnston of Crisfield, Md.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md. A funeral service will be held there on Monday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m., officiated by the Rev. John Oltman. Interment will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society; 1315 Mount Hermon Rd.; Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be sent online at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.