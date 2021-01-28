James Bernard “Jim” Beck, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on Nov. 4, 1932, to the late Bernard and Susan Beck and was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was one of five boys, Donald, Robert (deceased), Tom (deceased) and Joe, and a proud graduate of Roger Bacon Catholic High School.
Beck was a man of devout faith and conviction and an active parishioner, both at the Shrine of St. Jude, Rockville, Md., and St Ann’s Catholic Parish in Bethany Beach, Del., where he reliably served the church in many different capacities. Beck was also an active member of the Lions Club, providing voluntary service through community involvement.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Beck had a successful career spanning 37 years with AT&T and later in the federal government. An electrical engineer, he was an expert in satellite communications and received several federal commendations for designing and deploying communications for every Apollo mission, including the mission to the Moon, and secure communication systems for the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies.
In retirement, he loved woodworking and traveling domestically and internationally. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beck would often be seen in his garage crafting a dollhouse for one of his granddaughters or putting together some items to sell at the church bazaar. Alongside his wife, he devoted his life to giving to the community and his family.
Beck was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Betty” Beck. Married for nearly 63 years, they lived a long and wonderful life together. He was the consummate and loving father to his five children, Michael and his wife, Emma; the late James, husband of Leslie Beck-Long); Stephen and his wife, Christy; Matthew and his wife, Marianne; and Mary Angela. He is survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all who cherished their Papa. Beck was known as a truly unselfish man, mentor and role model to all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks will be required by all in attendance. The service will also be livestreamed online (www.facebook.com/stannbb).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Patriot Point (www.patriotpoint.org).