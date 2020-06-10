James B. “Jim” Keahey Jr., 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born Jan. 21, 1930, to the late Alice Keahey and James B. Keahey Sr. and grew up in Folcroft, Pa.
Keahey graduated from Ridley Park High School, was drafted and then served in the Korean War as a medic. After the war, he was employed by Gulf Oil Refinery for 35 years and worked as a tree surgeon for various properties, including Longwood Gardens. Keahey enjoyed retirement longer than having worked.
He married Alberta Josephine Yaglenski on Oct. 2, 1954, moved to Aston, Pa., and began a family. Sandy, James and Karen were all born within three years of marriage. They purchased a turn-of-the-century farm home in Boothwyn, Pa., where the family grew with the birth of Diana and Andrea.
Keahey farmed the property, with a large garden, fruit trees, chickens, ducks and a Shetland pony. Their children, extended family and friends enjoyed this home for years before the family moved to Chaddsford, Pa., and eventually to Millsboro, where Alberta remains.
Keahey was a big Philly sports fan, an avid fisherman, crabber and hunter. Prior to his 90th birthday, he shot and gutted his last buck. Upon retirement, he took up the hobby of woodworking, crafting gifts for his family including armoires, cradles, desks and a cross erected at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. An all-around handyman, his home-improvement skills also included brickwork, electrical, plumbing and refinish work.
He loved traveling and driving with wife across the country to visit his children and to “Alaska and back” on numerous occasions, which included camping, hiking, touring and fishing. He was an active member at St. James Episcopal in Aston, Pa., for 40 years and at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro for 20 years. He has served on vestry, church event and landscaping committees, as well as being a member of the Indian River Yacht Club and an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
He was passionate about scouting. As a teen, he was the first in his town to earn the rank of Eagle, later serving more than 25 years as a scoutmaster, taking multiple young men to the prestigious Philmont Scout Ranch for backpacking. Numerous scouts under his guidance achieved the rank of Eagle, including his own children. He truly lived the scout oath of serving God, family and country.
Keahey was preceded in death by his parents, loving sister, Millie (Keahey) Kaiser; his brother, Edwin Keahey; and his grandson, Liam James of the Kane family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65-and-a-half years, Alberta “Bert” Keahey; five children, Sandy Johnson and her husband, Bob, James B. Keahey III and his wife, Rose (Zgleszewski), Karen Grozak and her husband, John A., Diana Cagle and her husband, Robert, and Andrea Kane and her husband, Kevin; grandchildren and their spouses, Julia (and Dan), Caroline (and Albert), David, Jamie (and Kevin), James B. “J.B.” Keahey IV, Garrett James (and Erin), Brianna, J.T., Lynnette (and Luke), Alvin, Ambert, Luther, Alberta “Alli” and Kendal Li; nine great-grandchildren; and many close nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.
Due to COVID-19 and the state-of-emergency, an intimate gathering for 10 was held on June 2, 2020, with the Rev. David Archibald presiding. All five adult children gathered with Alberta at St. Mark’s Labyrinth, where the Keaheys have maintained and supported the prayer garden since its inception, in memory of their late grandson, Liam James. A full Christian funeral service and military honor burial will take place at a future date when all immediate and extended family and friends can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Seasons Hospice Foundation; Donation Processing Center; 8537 Solution Center; Chicago, IL 60677. Condolences may be sent online at www.Watsonfh.com.