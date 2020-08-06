James Arington “Jimmy” Chandler Sr., 65, departed this life to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. He was born to the late Preston Lee Chandler Sr. and Helen Harris Chandler on June 29, 1955.
He was a devoted Christian and well-known musician who was versatile on many stringed instruments. Despite inability to read music and only “playing by ear,” he was an excellent performer. Chandler attended Blackwater Fellowship Church and several other churches, including Beth El Tabernacle and the Church of God and performed with other gospel musicians.
Chandler worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for several local firms. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance attendant in Roxana Volunteer Fire Company for several years and Frankford Volunteer Fire Company for over 13 years. His favorite color was red.
Chandler was a “Wawa coffee hound” and met with his friends at many locations, including Captain Bill’s in the past and Delmar Diner more recently. He was an excellent shade tree mechanic. He had a positive, gentle spirit and would do anything for anybody in need of his help.
He is survived by his children, Trina L. Crawford and her husband, Noel, of Elkton, Md., and James A. Chandler Jr. and his wife, Margaret, of Georgetown, Del.; his grandchildren, Kyle Stephens and his fiancé, Sierra Sammons, and Josiah Yarnell; great-grandchild, Kensley Stephens; and two siblings, Sandra Hickman of Laurel, Del., and Preston Lee Chandler Jr. of Kentucky.
A time for viewing and visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with funeral service and celebration of life at noon, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. The Pastor Rob Welsh will conduct the service. In accordance with the State of Emergency and COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will follow in the Banks Family Cemetery in Ocean View, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to assist with medical and final expenses to Odyssey Church, Jimmy Chandler fund; P.O. Box 492; Selbyville, DE 19975.
