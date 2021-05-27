James Anthony “Jim” Johnson, 80 passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 30, 1940, in Decatur, Ill., to James Johnson and Charlotte Borrmann.
Johnson was dedicated husband and father of seven children. He earned his GED through time served in the U.S. Air Force and was an accomplished construction drywaller for 40 years. On June 19, 1975, he married Violet Jane Carter. They raised five sons and two daughters. They also enjoyed countless nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Johnson was fiercely loyal to family, the Washington Redskins and country/western music. He never heard a George Jones or Waylon Jennings song he didn’t like, and he never missed an opportunity to sing along with them. He had a fondness for cooking, poker games and using his hands to build things. As a kid, Johnson would play marbles from sunup to sundown, with his siblings and anyone else he could challenge in the town. He was known for his competitive, kind and compassionate spirit.
Johnson was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Charlotte; brothers, Paul and David; and sisters, Hulda and Gabriella. His is survived by his wife, Jane; his seven children, Charlotte, James, Edward, Joseph, Michael, Sylvia and John; his sister, Patty; brother, Jerry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.