James Alonzo Carey, 90, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Montgomery County, Md., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 16, 1931, son of the late Charles Carey and Emily (Abdill) Carey. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War after graduating from Hyattsville High School.
Carey worked as a glazier for Glaziers Local #963 in Washington, D.C., until 1993, after 40 years of service. After retiring from the union, he drove a school bus for Montgomery County School District for 10 years after his retirement. He was a member of the St. Ann Men’s Club, AARP, the Knights of Columbus and the VFW Post #7234 in Ocean View, Del. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge and volunteering his time at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Carey, and a sister, Celia Righter. Carey is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret Patricia (Porter) Carey; three children, James Andrew Carey of Ocean View, Del., Patricia Ann Hill of Mt. Airy, Md., and Kevin Patrick Carey and his wife, Kathleen, of Mt. Airy, Md.; three grandchildren, Timothy Kurak, Brennan Carey and Brielle Carey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. 19930, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
The family requests no flowers, but donations in Carey’s name can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. 19930 or Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Ave., Millville, Del. 19967.
