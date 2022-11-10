James Allen “Jim” Reynolds, 52 of Millsboro, Del., died unexpectedly on Oct. 31, 2022, after a long illness. He was born Jan. 27, 1970, in Lancaster, Pa., son of James Robert Reynolds and Cheri Reynolds.
Reynolds graduated from Hempfield High School, in the Class of 1988. He was married to his loving wife, Cynthia Reynolds, for 26 years. They have two amazing children, Haley Reynolds and Aiden Reynolds. His wife and kids were his whole life.
He had a passion at a young age to volunteer in the fire company, at Salunga Fire Company and later at Rohrerstown Fire Company from 1992 to 2000. He held various leadership roles, including fire chief from 1994 to 2000. He was a sports enthusiast who could be heard yelling and cheering for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Reynolds was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Reynolds; his grandfather, Albert Cunrod; and his grandmother, Clara Cunrod, all from Lancaster, Pa. Surviving him, in addition to his wife and children, are his mother, Cheri Reynolds of Lancaster, Pa.; his sister, Melissa (Reynolds) Leaman, also of Lancaster, Pa., her husband and Reynolds’ best friend, Gordon Leaman; Reynolds’ brother-in-law Stephen Wood and his wife, Lisa Wood, of Wallins Creek, Ky.; his sister-in-law Alison Williams and her husband, Andrew Williams, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; his sister-in-law Erica Walter of Alexandria, Va.,; and his nephews Mitchell Williams and Evan Walter, and nieces Kiara O’Meara, Ella Wood, Kelsey Walter and Kyleah Leaman.
