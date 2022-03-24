James Addison “Jim” DeFrance III, 92, of Frankford, Del., passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand.
He was the last male in the “James” line of the DeFrance family. His ancestor fled the family estate in France, seeking freedom from Huguenot religious persecution, coming to America in the early 1700s and settling in Pennsylvania. Generations of DeFrances were educators and farmers, and he continued the tradition by doing both.
DeFrance was a Depression baby, born May 12,1929, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. His father was the superintendent of schools in the area and simultaneously managed a working 400-acre livestock farm. His mother taught history and cooked acres of food for the farm hands. Times were tough, yet some of his fondest memories were of his farm, taking care of the animals, swapping stories with his cousins, and relaxing on the porch, listening to the owls after a hard day’s work. Selling that farm later in life was one of his few regrets.
It was on his farm that DeFrance developed his love of nature and keen sense of observation. Birdwatching became a lifelong passion, and he developed an extraordinary ability to identify and mimic any bird song so effectively that birds would sing back. Throughout his life, he traveled through the U.S. and overseas to enjoy birds and other wildlife.
After graduating from Oil City High School, DeFrance received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Grove City College in Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Strategic Air Command, Airman First Class, from 1951 to 1955, as an X-ray tech with the medics. While stationed in Tucson, Ariz., he spent a lot of time pulling out cactus needles from airmen’s poorly executed parachute practices. He was also proud to have been a member of his base’s winning bowling team, the “Needle-pushers,” and was thrilled to be in London during the week preceding Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.
After the service, he taught biology at Hampton High School in Alison Park, Pa., for 10 years. He also worked in the summers as an X-ray technician at Oil City Hospital, where he met his brown-eyed girl and married her in June 1959. The following year, they created one daughter, eventually moving to Greenville, Pa. He and his wife, Jo, were active members of the United Methodist Church, both sang in the choir, and shared a mutual love for extended camping vacations all over the U.S. He also adored ice fishing on Lake Erie.
DeFrance received the second master’s degree in teaching ever awarded at Thiel College, Pa., for completing the National Science Foundation summer sessions at Thiel and the University of Rhode Island. He was the head of the biology department at Greenville High School, where he also served as assistant athletic director, and sponsored other student activities, such as the Chess Club. He loved teaching and joking around with his “kids.” He also liked to keep track of his students after high school. Many stayed in touch with him over the years, much to his delight.
In 1987, he received the GHS yearbook dedication and was very touched by both the honor and the inscription: “An effective teacher is one who is respected, yet well liked. He can teach his students while being able to relate to and care about them. This takes a very special and well-rounded person. [DeFrance’s] many students during the 30 years he has taught biology and advanced biology have enjoyed his unique qualities. Not only is he caring about his students and their learning, but also Mr. DeFrance has a terrific sense of humor. His classes are filled with enjoyable learning which prepares the pupils for later education, and more importantly, how to think on their own. For the past four years, Mr. DeFrance has been holding the position of assistant athletic director. This job includes scheduling seventh and eighth grade athletic events and attending and being in charge of half of the varsity events. This is just one way he shows how much he enjoys and wants to help the students. On behalf of the student body we’d like to thank Mr. DeFrance for being such an outstanding and terrific teacher.”
The yearbook dedication was a bright light, as were all his gatherings with the Romeo Club over the years.
DeFrance retired to the Bethany Beach, Del., area, where he was near his sister and extended family. He lived at the intersection of the major bird migration path in North America, the best fishing and the best crabcakes in the country.
At his 80th birthday party, he said his greatest accomplishment was his family. “We miss him terribly and remember him as a kind man who gave to others whatever he could; a gentle man with a wicked sense of humor, and an easy laugh; a man who stood up for his principals no matter what it cost him; a man who put others before himself always; a man of strong faith; a man who beat cancer and faced down Alzheimer’s with a determination to enjoy life on his terms, and the best friend a daughter could have.”
He is re-united with his wife, Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents, James A. DeFrance Jr. and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby brother, whom he will meet for the first time. He is survived by his daughter, Margot DeFrance; his sister, Lorraine DeFrance Logan; and many much-loved cousins, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and friends.
A memorial service was planned for Friday, May 13, 2022, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Ocean View, Del. His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor be made to the Caesar Rodney Institute (because of his concern that the massive offshore windmill farm will severely damage migrating birds and sealife), and the MERR Institute (which rescues local sealife). The Caesar Rodney Institute has created a landing page in his memory- https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WJXC2523BYJKJ. Donations to the MERR Institute can be made through the PayPal system at www.merrinstitute.org and then emailing merrinstitute@gmail.com to indicate the donation was made in DeFrance’s memory. Details and online condolences may be shared at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.