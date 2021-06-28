James A. “Jim” Beauchamp Jr., 70, of Selbyville, Del., died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Lewes, Del., and was the son of the late James Adolph Beauchamp and Frances Jane (Snyder) Beauchamp.
He owned Beauchamp Plumbing & Heating Inc. for many years. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Beauchamp was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Beauchamp, in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Ruth H. Beauchamp of Selbyville; a daughter, Jill B. Wells and her husband, Jamie, of Dagsboro, Del.; a brother, Keith Beauchamp of Georgetown, Del.; a sister, Seena Drain of Milford, Del.; four grandchildren, Jamie Beauchamp Jr., Joelle Beauchamp, James Wells Jr. and Morgan Wells; and two great-grandchildren, Preston Beauchamp and Carson Beauchamp.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Mike Ennis officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.