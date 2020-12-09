Jacqueline “Jackie” Hudson Tingle, 94, of Selbyville, Del., passed away and went home to the Lord on Dec. 2, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born Feb. 22, 1926, to Mordecai Hudson and Helen (Edwards) Hudson of Frankford, Del.
Tingle graduated from John M. Clayton High School in 1944, where she played on the girls’ basketball team and was known to throw an elbow or two. After graduating, she started work at the Frankford Post Office, where she remained a proud U.S. postal worker for 41 years. She knew everyone in town; no one was a stranger.
She was kind, generous, thoughtful and quiet, yet with a wit that would leave one speechless or roaring with laughter. Tingle was an avid reader, routinely completed the Daily Jumble, loved to watch the N.C. State men’s basketball games on TV, attended plays and enjoyed going out to lunch with friends.
In addition to her parents, Tingle was preceded in death by her husband, Elias H. Tingle; stepchildren, Bette Lou Timmons and her husband, William, and Elias “Bud” Jr. and his wife, Tinka; sisters, Betty Lynch and her husband, Jack, and Helen Murray and her husband, Winford; and brothers, Fredrick and Mordecai Jr. and his wife, Ruth. She is survived by her son, Scott E. and his wife, Geri Rickards, of Sandy, Ore., and their children Jordan (and wife, Andrea), Kyra and Sierra; her step-grandchildren, William “Buddy” Timmons and his wife, Aleisa, Brent Timmons and his wife, Tina, and Dean Timmons and Michael Tingle; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jesse, Brooke, Michaela, Noah, Katherine, Sarah, Elias and Asher; four step-great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Fisher and her husband, George, of Disputanta, Va.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, at Carey’s Cemetery in Frankford, Del. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family members will be in attendance. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the Frankford Public Library; P.O. Box 610; Frankford, DE 19945.