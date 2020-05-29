Jacqueline “Jackie” Alley, 56, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on May 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 16, 1963, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late Doris and Charles Alley. She was a lifelong resident of Delaware and graduate of Milford High School.
Alley was the beloved mother to Neil Argo of Key Largo, Fla., and Steven Argo of Delmar, Del.; beloved sister to Judith Mae DiMeglio of Delmar, Mellie Jane Sellers and her husband, Donald, of Long Neck, Del., and Jerri Lee Gingrich and her husband, Chris, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and grandmother to Shane, Damien, Nola Lee and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ellis Alley Jr.
Services will be private, at the request of the family.
