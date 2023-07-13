Jack V. Gray, 82, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born on Dec. 9, 1940, son of the late Horace Gray and the late Argresta (Bunting) Gray.
He graduated from John M. Clayton High School Class of 1959. He had worked as a truck driver for the majority of his career, for H & H Poultry, Murray Motors, Thoro-Good’s Concrete, Townsend Inc. and A.P. Croll & Son Inc.
Gray was a lifetime member of the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where he faithfully served his community. He enjoyed going to the local dirt tracks, watching stock car racing at Delmar and Georgetown, Del. He also loved going to car shows and going out to eat.
In addition to his parents, Gray was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Gray, in 1997 and a brother, William Gray Sr. He is survived by his three children, Robbie K. Gray and his wife, Traci, of Dagsboro, Del., Jackie G. Coulbourn of Millsboro, Del., and Crystal L. Spicer and her husband, Gregory, of Georgetown, Del.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way.
A private service will be held at the Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Gray’s name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.