Jack Shubert, 84 of Lewes, Del., passed away in his sleep on Friday, March 31st, 2023, at the Moorings at Lewes in his apartment. He was born in St. Louis, Mo., in June 1938, only son to the late Irwin Shubert and the late Pearl Shubert. His wife of 60 years, Beverly Shubert, preceded him in death, passing away in 2021.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Known for both his wit and his charm, he had many lifelong friends wherever he lived including St. Louis, Mo., Potomac, Md., and Ocean View, Del. With a long career in advertising, he won several awards for his work at Ralston Purina and various ad agencies. He was an active member of Savannah’s Landing in Ocean View and St. Martha’s Episcopal church in Bethany Beach. He also enjoyed a second career designing art pieces that were sold in various stores in the area known as “J’Accents.” Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family including neighborhood happy hours, family game nights and holiday celebrations.
He is survived by his two children, Stephanie Compton and her husband, Eric, Sarah McMullen and her husband, Joe: three grandchildren, Evan Compton, Colin Compton and Kyle McMullen.
A memorial service will be held later this summer. Logistics information will be shared with family and friends at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent online by visiting Melsonfuneralservices.com.