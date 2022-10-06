Jack S. Lynch, 98, of Bayard, Del., passed peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was the son of the late Vernon W. Lynch and Elsie Powell Lynch, formerly of Bethany Beach, Del.
Lynch was a member of the Local Pipefitter Union 782 in Seaford, Del. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a gunner’s mate on the PT boat The Peacock Lounge, one of the units in the motor Torpedo Squadron, awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for outstanding heroism at Midoro in the Philippines in December of 1944. He also served in the Korean War on the destroyer the U.S.S. Shields, DD-596.
He was a founding member of the VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del., and volunteered at the VFW Chicken Shack in Bethany Beach every summer. He loved farming and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Lynch was preceded in death by his wife, Jane E. “Betty” Hudson Lynch; his brother, Donald Lynch; and his sister, Ruth Workman. He is survived by his six children, Gayle Chandler, of Dagsboro; Douglas Lynch, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; Gregory Lynch, of Polk City, Fla.; Denise Dukes, of Frankford; Jane Hawkins, of Frankford; and Janice Brosnahan, of Dagsboro; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family thanked Silver Lining Home Health Care of Dover and Vitas Health Care of Millsboro for the care provided during their father’s illness.
A funeral service will be held at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George’s Cemetery, 34337 Omar Rd., Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to St. George’s Cemetery Inc., c/o Wayne Bowden, 33191 Dukes Rd., Frankford, DE 19945, and the VFW Veterans Relief Fund, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.