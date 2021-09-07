J. Patrick Sokoloski, 76, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, following complications from glioblastoma, on Aug. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 7, 1945, son of the late Frank Sokoloski and Marge (Dempsey) Sokoloski.
He taught and coached at Perry Hall High School for 40 years. In his retirement, he continued to work with special-needs students in Delaware. He was an avid marathoner and athlete. He was also a music lover who enjoyed the outdoors and daily walks with his dog, Joey.
He is survived by his best friend Agatha (Klym) Sokoloski and was a devoted husband during their 53 years of marriage. He was the proud father of two children, Ian Sokoloski (and Shari) and Timothy Sokoloski (and Jodie); and was cherished grandfather to Skyler, Grayson, Connor and Ewan. He will be dearly missed by longtime friend and brother-in-law Rody Jaeger and his wife, Eunice. He leaves behind a sister, and brothers-in-law David and Bill, as well as many nieces and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church of Overlea, on Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at 10 Willow Ave., Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Shenandoah National Park Trust at www.snptrust.org or 1750 Allied Street, Suite C, Charlottesville, VA 22903.